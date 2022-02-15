Lebanon approves $18 million to hold election

BEIRUT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's government on Tuesday approved the allocation of 360 billion Lebanese pounds ($18 mln) for parliamentary elections, a minister who attended the cabinet meeting told Reuters.

Lebanon went into financial meltdown in 2019 and some officials had raised concerns over elections potentially being postponed due to financial constraints.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Peter Graff

