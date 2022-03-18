Lebanon banks to go on two-day strike

BEIRUT, March 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's banks will go on a two-day strike from Monday, a senior banking source told Reuters and local media said.

The move follows judicial orders that have frozen the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions since March 14.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.