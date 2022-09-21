Lebanon banks remains shut after spree of holdups

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIRUT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banks will remain shut indefinitely, the country’s banking association said in a statement on Wednesday, citing ongoing “risks” to employees following a spree of bank stick-ups last week.

Banks had meant to reopen on Thursday following a three-day shutdown announced last week, when a total of seven banks were held up by depositors seeking access to their own savings.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily

