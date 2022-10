BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Syrian refugees in Lebanon will start being returned in successive groups to Syria at the end of next week.

More than 1 million refugees from neighbouring Syria are estimated to live in Lebanon.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by Andrew Heavens











