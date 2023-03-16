At Lebanon border, Israeli minister vows reprisal for rare bomb attack















JERUSALEM, March 16 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday said those responsible for a rare roadside bomb attack this week which officials said may have involved Lebanon's Hezbollah, would be found and held accountable.

Israel's military said on Wednesday that security forces had killed a man carrying an explosive belt after he apparently crossed from Lebanon into Israel and detonated a bomb on Monday, seriously wounding a motorist. It was examining whether Iran-backed Hezbollah was involved.

"Whoever carried out this attack will regret having carried out an attack against the citizens of Israel and against the state of Israel. We will find the right timing and appropriate manner to hit back," Gallant told reporters while touring the Israel-Lebanon border.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell Editing by Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.