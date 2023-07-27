Lebanon cabinet fails to meet to discuss successor to central bank governor

People sit near Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut
People sit near Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, July 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s cabinet on Thursday failed to meet to agree on a successor to long-time central bank governor Riad Salameh, whose term will end on Monday after 30 years in the post.

The session was canceled after too few ministers attended, a Reuters witness at the government headquarters said.

The prospect of a vacuum at the top of the central bank has added to concerns about the further fragmentation of the state as it barrels towards a fifth year of financial turmoil.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next