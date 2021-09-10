Middle East
Lebanon cabinet will be announced Friday, PM-desginate tells local media
1 minute read
BEIRUT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Lebanese media outlet Lebanon 24 quoted PM-designate Najib Mikati on Friday as saying that the government would be announced in the afternoon.
Mikati is holding a meeting with President Michel Aoun after Friday prayers carrying with him a cabinet line up which one official source described as promising.
Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens
