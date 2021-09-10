Lebanon cabinet will be announced Friday, PM-desginate tells local media

FILE PHOTO-Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 16, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Lebanese media outlet Lebanon 24 quoted PM-designate Najib Mikati on Friday as saying that the government would be announced in the afternoon.

Mikati is holding a meeting with President Michel Aoun after Friday prayers carrying with him a cabinet line up which one official source described as promising.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.