Lebanon caretaker industry minister calls subsidy move 'irresponsible', MTV reports

Lebanese caretaker industry minister Imad Hoballah speaks during a news conference in Baabda, Lebanon July 19, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker industry minister Imad Hoballah said that the central bank governor's decision to effectively lift fuel subsidies was irresponsible and should have been taken after an agreement with the government, the local MTV news channel reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

