Middle East

Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate

Cars queue for fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

BEIRUT, June 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the previous 1,500 pound rate.

The decision is expected to raise the price of gasoline for consumers but will still provide the fuel at a subsidised rate below its real market value.

Middle East

