Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon changes fuel imports exchange rate, effectively raising prices - central bank

1 minute read

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017.REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's government has decided to change the exchange rate used as a base for fuel imports, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Saturday, effectively increasing retail prices.

The government will price fuel imports at a rate of 8,000 pounds per dollar starting Saturday, he said, versus 3,900 pounds per dollar previously.

The decision is meant to ease crippling fuel shortages.

Reporting Laila al-Bassam and Thomas Perry; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:47 PM UTC

Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set

Lebanese fuel prices are expected to climb sharply after the government decided to raise the exchange rate used to price it to 8,000 pounds to the dollar from the previous level of 3,900, officials said, in a bid to ease crippling fuel shortages.

Middle East
UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
Middle East
UAE to temporarily host 5,000 Afghans at U.S. request
Middle East
Gulf Arabs jittery about Taliban takeover but may seek pragmatic ties
Middle East
Lebanon changes fuel imports exchange rate, effectively raising prices - central bank