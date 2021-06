CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday

The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement.

