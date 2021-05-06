Middle EastLebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out
1 minute read
Lebanon could go dark as cash for electricity generation runs out this month, a government statement said on Thursday.
"We should not forget that starting May 15, gradual darkness will start," Nazih Negm, a member of parliament, was quoted as saying after a meeting with the finance and energy ministers.
Lebanon's parliament had approved a $200 million emergency loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation in March, but the money has so far not received final approval.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.