Middle EastLebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman walks outside a building of a Lebanon's electricity company in Beirut, Lebanon May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon could go dark as cash for electricity generation runs out this month, a government statement said on Thursday.

"We should not forget that starting May 15, gradual darkness will start," Nazih Negm, a member of parliament, was quoted as saying after a meeting with the finance and energy ministers.

Lebanon's parliament had approved a $200 million emergency loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation in March, but the money has so far not received final approval.

Middle East

Middle East · May 5, 2021 · 5:18 PM UTCIsrael's president picks Netanyahu opponent Lapid to form government

Israel's president on Wednesday chose Yair Lapid, a centrist politician and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, but his path to success was still uncertain.

