Lebanon to decide position on U.S. maritime proposal after tripartite consultations - tweet















DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that Lebanon will decide its position on U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein's maritime demarcation proposal after consultations between the president, premier and parliament speaker.

Aoun added that there will be no "partnership" with the "Israeli side."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.