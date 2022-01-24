Middle East1 minute read
Lebanon deputy PM: talks with IMF focus on budget, banking sector, exchange rate
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's deputy prime minister said a round of talks with the International Monetary Fund that began on Monday would cover topics including the budget, the banking sector and the exchange rate.
Saadeh al-Shami added in a statement that this round would continue for two weeks
"We hope the negotiations will be concluded as soon as possible, but given the complexity of the issues, it is possible that other rounds will be held until we reach an agreement," he said.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones
