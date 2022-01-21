Middle East1 minute read
Lebanon draft budget includes 5.25 trln Lebanese pound advance for state-owned power company
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's draft budget for 2022 includes an advance for the state-owned power company of up to a maximum of 5.25 trillion Lebanese pounds, according to a copy of the draft seen by Reuters.
The advance to be used by Electricity of Lebanon to pay off a fuel purchase deficit, interest and loans instalments.
Lebanon is mired in a financial crisis that left the country struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel and can only now delivers a few hours a day of electricity at best.
Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.