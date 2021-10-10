Skip to main content

Lebanon energy ministry says received approval for $100 million in fuel import credit

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy ministry said on Sunday it received central bank approval to for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The ministry added in a statement that the country's grid has returned to supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage, reported on Saturday, when its two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage. read more

