Middle East
Lebanon former minister Khalil says cabinet to discuss blast probe
BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon's former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday a cabinet meeting on Wednesday would focus on discussing the latest developments in the Beirut port blast probe.
"All options are open for a political escalation," Khalil told Al Mayadeen television in an interview, in response to a question about whether some ministers would resign in protest against the lead investigator.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.