Lebanon to hold consultations over new PM on June 23 - official source

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not seen) in Rome, March 22, 2022. Italian Presidency Press Office via REUTERS

BEIRUT, June 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the recently-elected parliament to name a new prime minister on Thursday June 23, an official source told Reuters.

Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes many months. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely seen as a frontrunner.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

