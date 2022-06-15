1 minute read
Lebanon to hold consultations over new PM on June 23 - official source
BEIRUT, June 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the recently-elected parliament to name a new prime minister on Thursday June 23, an official source told Reuters.
Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes many months. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely seen as a frontrunner.
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
