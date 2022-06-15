Lebanon to hold consultations over new PM on June 23 - official source

1 minute read

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not seen) in Rome, March 22, 2022. Italian Presidency Press Office via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIRUT, June 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of the recently-elected parliament to name a new prime minister on Thursday June 23, an official source told Reuters.

Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes many months. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely seen as a frontrunner.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.