Lebanon hopes to announce maritime demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible - president

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS TY

BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon hopes to announce a final deal maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was "satisfying" for Beirut, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister and the parliament speaker to issue a final position on the deal.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Timour Azhari; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by William Maclean

