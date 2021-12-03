Lebanon information minister resigns to ease Saudi spat

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi gestures during a news conference to announce his resignation in Beirut, Lebanon December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lebnaon's information minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday saying he decided to put national interest ahead of personal interest, in a bid to ease a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made on the Yemen war.

Kordahi said he resigned ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Riyadh hoping that during the visit Macron would help ease the crisis with Lebanon.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.