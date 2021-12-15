Lebanon interior minister orders deportation of non-Lebanese members of Bahraini opposition party

Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi walks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Beirut Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's interior minister Bassam Mawlawi ordered general security to deport non-Lebanese members of Bahrain's opposition Wefaq party, after a news conference that was held in Beirut on Dec. 11 caused outrage in the Gulf kingdom, a statement by the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.