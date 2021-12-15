Middle East
Lebanon interior minister orders deportation of non-Lebanese members of Bahraini opposition party
Beirut Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's interior minister Bassam Mawlawi ordered general security to deport non-Lebanese members of Bahrain's opposition Wefaq party, after a news conference that was held in Beirut on Dec. 11 caused outrage in the Gulf kingdom, a statement by the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson
