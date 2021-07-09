Lebanon interior minister rejects request to question security chief over Beirut blast - sources

Lebanon's Interior Minister, Mohammad Fahmi attends a news conference, as Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab asked the security forces on Saturday to enforce stricter measures to keep people indoors and prevent gatherings to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beirut, Lebanon March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, July 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker interior minsiter has rejected a request by the lead investigator on the Beirut port explosion to question the country's security chief, judicial and security sources said on Friday.

A senior judicial source told Reuters that Judge Tarek Bitar had received the decision of Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy to reject his request to question security chief Abbas Ibrahim.

Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich

