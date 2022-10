BEIRUT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon and Israel are at "a critical stage" in negotiations to demarcate their shared maritime border and "gaps have narrowed," a U.S. official said on Thursday.

"We remain committed to reaching a resolution and believe a lasting compromise is possible," the official said.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by Chris Reese











