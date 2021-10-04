Middle East
Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary - local media
BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The lead judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast will be kept on the case after Lebanon's court of cassation rejected a legal complaint filed against him, local media reported on Monday.
The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar's activities. His predecessor Fady Sawan was removed in February after a similar legal filing.
