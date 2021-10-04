Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary - local media

1 minute read

A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year's Beirut port blast, during sunset in Beirut, Lebanon, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The lead judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast will be kept on the case after Lebanon's court of cassation rejected a legal complaint filed against him, local media reported on Monday.

The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar's activities. His predecessor Fady Sawan was removed in February after a similar legal filing.

Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:56 AM UTC

Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with ferocious winds, killing four

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed four people as it slammed into Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rain, flooding streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

Middle East
"I am not weak": Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections
Middle East
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
Middle East
Dubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died
Middle East
Saudi confirms first round of talks with new Iranian government