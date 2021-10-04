Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary - local media

A view shows the grain silo that was damaged during last year's Beirut port blast, during sunset in Beirut, Lebanon, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The lead judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast will be kept on the case after Lebanon's court of cassation rejected a legal complaint filed against him, local media reported on Monday.

The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar's activities. His predecessor Fady Sawan was removed in February after a similar legal filing.

Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

