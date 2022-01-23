Middle East1 minute read
Lebanon keen on maintaining "best relations" with Gulf states - President Aoun
BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon is keen to maintain "the best relations" with the Gulf Arab states, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Sunday.
Aoun also said a proposal by the Kuwaiti foreign minister on building confidence with the Gulf states would be discussed before an appropriate position was announced.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.