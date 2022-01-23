Lebanon keen on maintaining "best relations" with Gulf states - President Aoun

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon is keen to maintain "the best relations" with the Gulf Arab states, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Sunday.

Aoun also said a proposal by the Kuwaiti foreign minister on building confidence with the Gulf states would be discussed before an appropriate position was announced.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.