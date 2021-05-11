Skip to main content

Middle EastLebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

Turkey's Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, told Beirut to halt action by the Lebanese prosecutor to seize its vessels and said it must draw up a plan to settle arrears to avoid a cut in supplies, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson for Karpowership, a unit of Karadeniz that operates floating power plants, was speaking on Tuesday after Lebanon's Finance Ministry cited a lawmaker saying the country had been threatened with a cut to its supplies.

A Lebanese prosecutor issued a decision last week to seize the barges and fine the firm after TV channel al-Jadeed reported corruption allegations tied to the power contract. The firm denies the charges and says it has not been paid for 18 months.

