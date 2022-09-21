Lebanon must implement reforms before board will consider IMF program-IMF staff

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen at IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese authorities must complete actions agreed with the International Monetary Fund in April before the global lender's board will consider Lebanon's request for new financing, an IMF staff team said as it completed a visit to the country.

Lebanon's economy remained severely depressed amid the continued deadlock over much-needed economic reforms, and progress on implementation of reforms agreed under a staff-level agreement had been 'very slow,' the staff said in a statement.

"Completion of prior actions is needed for the IMF Board to consider the request for a financial program with Lebanon," it said, adding that IMF officials would remain engaged with authorities in the country to advance the reforms.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

