Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can "change its behaviour" to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon's top diplomats and recall their own envoys. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.