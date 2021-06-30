Lebanon parliament approves cash subsidy costing $556 mln annually

BEIRUT, June 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday approved cash payments for poor families, to cost $556 million annually, a member of parliament told Reuters, planned as a step that would allow the curbing of a $6 billion subsidy programme for basic goods.

Parliament also instructed government to issue approval for exceptional credit to finance the programme.

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan

