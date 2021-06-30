Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon parliament approves cash subsidy costing $556 mln annually

1 minute read

BEIRUT, June 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday approved cash payments for poor families, to cost $556 million annually, a member of parliament told Reuters, planned as a step that would allow the curbing of a $6 billion subsidy programme for basic goods.

Parliament also instructed government to issue approval for exceptional credit to finance the programme.

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:26 AM UTCSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

Middle EastIsrael seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
Middle EastDefence in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testify
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastDollar set for best month in 4-1/2 years, payrolls test looms