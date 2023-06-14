Lebanon parliament fails to elect a president for 12th time

[1/2] Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliament session in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir















DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a president on Wednesday at its 12th attempt, with neither Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh nor former finance minister Jihad Azour securing enough votes to win the first round of voting.

The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis with its cabinet only partially empowered and its legislature fractured.

Wednesday's parliamentary session ended after lawmakers from Hezbollah and allied party Amal walked out following the first round of voting, denying the chamber the quorum it needed to continue into a second round.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Laila Bassam; editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.