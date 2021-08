Lebanon parliament speaker Berri urges government formation this week, "not longer"

Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri looks on during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/FIle Photo

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week.

In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse. Lebanon, which is suffering a deep economic crisis, has been run by a caretaker administration since the government resigned more than a year ago.

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.