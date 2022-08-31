Lebanon parliament speaker urges Iraq's Sadr to retract resignation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri addresses his supporters during a rally to mark the 44th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, founder of the Amal movement, who disappeared after traveling to Libya in 1978, in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who also heads a major Shi'ite Muslim political party, on Wednesday urged Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to retract his resignation from politics.

Berri was speaking to supporters gathered in south Lebanon to mark the disappearance of cleric Musa al-Sadr 44 years ago.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; writing by Yasmin Hussein; editing by Mark Heinrich

