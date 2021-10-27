Lebanon PM hopes government will resume meetings soon, presidency says

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, left, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 16, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope on Wednesday his cabinet would resume meetings soon, President Michel Aoun said on Twitter after meeting him.

Mikati has not convened a cabinet meeting since Oct. 12, pending a solution to a standoff tied to high-profile judicial investigations of last year's massive Beirut port blast.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.