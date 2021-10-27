Middle East
Lebanon PM hopes government will resume meetings soon, presidency says
DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope on Wednesday his cabinet would resume meetings soon, President Michel Aoun said on Twitter after meeting him.
Mikati has not convened a cabinet meeting since Oct. 12, pending a solution to a standoff tied to high-profile judicial investigations of last year's massive Beirut port blast.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli
