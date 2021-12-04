Lebanon PM says call with Saudi Crown Prince and Macron 'important step' - statement

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks at an economy conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 8, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Saturday the call he had earlier with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron was "an important step" towards restoring relations with the Gulf.

The Lebanese cabinet said in a statement on Facebook that Mikati stressed his government's commitment to make reforms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.