Lebanon PM says he will call for cabinet meeting in days - Al Jadeed TV

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures during a news conference on the latest developments in the country, at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday he will call for a cabinet meeting within days, Al Jadeed TV reported.

Mikati spoke after a morning meeting with President Michel Aoun, the report said. The Lebanese Cabinet has not met since Oct. 12 due to a dispute over the investigation into the Beirut port blast.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

