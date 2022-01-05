Middle East
Lebanon PM says he will call for cabinet meeting in days - Al Jadeed TV
CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday he will call for a cabinet meeting within days, Al Jadeed TV reported.
Mikati spoke after a morning meeting with President Michel Aoun, the report said. The Lebanese Cabinet has not met since Oct. 12 due to a dispute over the investigation into the Beirut port blast.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Andrew Heavens
