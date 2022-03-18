Lebanon PM says some judges stoking tension within country

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 16, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, March 18 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that the course of action taken by some judges was heightening tensions in the country and "this is a dangerous matter".

Mikati said he and Justice Minister Henry Khoury had agreed to ask the country's public prosecutor to take "apropriate measures on this (issue)", according to a statement from Mikati's office, without specifying exactly which issue.

The statement made reference to judicial investigaitons into the banking sector, including attempts to restore depositors' rights.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson

