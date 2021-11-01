Lebanon PM urges minister to 'put patriotic sense above all' to defuse crisis with Saudi Arabia - TV

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has urged Information Minister George Kordahi to "put his patriotic sense above all else" to defuse a crisis with Saudi Arabia, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel cited him as saying on Monday.

Riyadh on Friday expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports, in protest at comments made by Kordahi critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit while the United Arab Emirates withdrew its diplomats from Beirut.

Lebanese TV channel Al Jadeed cited Kordahi as saying on Sunday that resigning from the Mikati government was out of the question

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.