Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to 'positive end'















BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country's acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to "a positive end."

Aoun said the deal represented an "historic achievement" in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed maritime territory but insisted it did not pave the way to normalization of relations with Israel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.