Lebanon probe to get account information on central bank governor's brother

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

May 5 (Reuters) - A Lebanese probe into alleged embezzlement and money-laundering by the central bank governor and his brother was set to access new account information on the brother on Thursday, a development that could advance the investigation.

Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh is facing judicial probes in Lebanon and at least five European nations into the alleged embezzlement of at least $330 million in public funds by him and his younger brother, Raja.

Both have denied the accusations.

On Thursday, the Central Bank's special investigations commission agreed to hand over account information on Raja Salameh to Lebanon's top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, Riad Salameh confirmed to Reuters.

The central bank governor normally heads the commission but said he had stepped back "so there is no conflict of interest".

Oueidat had previously sent letters to Lebanese banks asking them to provide the Lebanese judiciary with account information on Raja Salameh.

The banks had refused, citing banking secrecy laws, and instead provided information to the Central Bank's commission.

The move came as a French judge investigating the same accusations against the Salameh brothers made an unprecedented visit to Beirut. Judges in Europe are also seeking this information as it may provide answers as to where the proceeds of allegedly ill-gotten gains ended up.

French investigative judge Aude Buresi met with Oueidat on Thursday at a Beirut courthouse, three judicial sources told Reuters, the first such visit by a European judge.

Her visit was aimed in part at securing account information relating to the Salameh brothers and other persons of interest in the probe, two people familiar with the matter said.

The French Embassy declined to comment, saying it was not involved in the coordination between the two judiciaries.

The handover of complete information would mark significant progress in the investigations after months of delay.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by Maya Gebeily and Frances Kerry

