Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency















Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received a letter from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday on Twitter.

A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

