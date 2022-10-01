Lebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 9, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received a letter from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday on Twitter.

A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Gareth Jones

