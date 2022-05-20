Lebanon recovery plan 'step forward,' but legislation needed, deputy PM says

BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said the cabinet's approval on Friday of a financial recovery plan that aims to pave the way for an IMF bailout was a "step forward" but that parliament must now quickly adopt a number of laws.

"Once the new parliament convenes, we hope they can pass these prior actions quickly, but as you know we cannot impose it on the parliament," Chami told Reuters.

Lebanon held elections on May 15 and parliament is expected to convene for the first time in the next two weeks.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam; Editing by Chris Reese

