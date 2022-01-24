Lebanon to respond to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait before Saturday

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib holds a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's response to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait will be ready before Saturday, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told reporters on Monday.

Kuwait's foreign minister presented a 12-point proposal to Lebanese officials to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states.

It included Lebanon committing to the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon's civil war, tightening border controls to prevent drug smuggling to the Gulf and stepping up security, diplomatic sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Peter Graff

