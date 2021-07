Lebanese national flag flutters in Beirut, Lebanon, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

AMMAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Presidency said that parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister will begin on Monday, July 26.

Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government last week.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.