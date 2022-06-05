Lebanon says Israel creates crisis in disputed waters

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures during a news conference on the latest developments in the country, at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, June 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that Israel was creating a new crisis by encroaching on Lebanese resources in disputed waters where both states hope to develop offshore energy resources.

"The Israeli enemy's attempts to create a new crisis, by encroaching on Lebanon's maritime wealth, and imposing a fait accompli in a disputed area in which Lebanon adheres to its rights, is extremely dangerous," Mikati said in a statement.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

