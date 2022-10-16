Lebanon says Israeli gunboats violate its territorial waters - army statement















AMMAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred metres inside Lebanese waters and that the authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

Lebanon and Israel signaled their approval last week to a deal laying out their respective maritime rights.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Clarke











