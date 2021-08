AMMAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday Israel's overnight air strikes, the first since 2006, showed an escalation in its "aggressive intent" towards his country.

Aoun also said in a tweet the strikes were a direct threat to the security and stability of southern Lebanon and violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra

