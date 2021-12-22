Middle East
Lebanon says talks on securing World Bank funding will wrap up in early 2022
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy minister said on Wednesday that talks on securing funding from the World Bank are progressing and will wrap up in the first months of 2022, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office.
Walid Fayad added, after a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that an electricity deal could be signed with Jordan by the end of the year.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.