Lebanon says talks on securing World Bank funding will wrap up in early 2022

Lebanon's newly appointed Energy Minister Walid Fayad looks on during a handover ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy minister said on Wednesday that talks on securing funding from the World Bank are progressing and will wrap up in the first months of 2022, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office.

Walid Fayad added, after a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that an electricity deal could be signed with Jordan by the end of the year.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

