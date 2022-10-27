Lebanon says U.S.-brokered deal with Israel won't change its foreign policy

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun signs a letter at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 27, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel would not change the foreign policy of his country, which officially remains in a state of war with Israel.

In a palace statement after he signed the agreement, Aoun said it would have "no political dimensions or impacts that contradict Lebanon's foreign policy."

Reporting by Maya Gebeily

