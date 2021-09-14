Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon to sign contract for central bank forensic audit in days

2 minute read
1/2

Lebanon's newly appointed Finance Minister Youssef Khalil reacts during a handover ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday a contract for a forensic audit of the central bank would be signed in a few days by the new government with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a step aimed at helping the country out of its crisis.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati put together a new cabinet on Friday alongside President Michel Aoun, naming former central bank official Youssef Khalil as finance minister.

Forming a new government ends a year of political deadlock during which Lebanon has sunk deeper into an economic meltdown that has driven three quarters of the population into poverty and caused the currency to lose more than 90% of its value.

The plan for an audit, a key requirement for Lebanon to secure vital foreign aid, hit a roadblock in November when restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew, saying it had not received information it needed from the central bank.

The finance ministry said in April the central bank had agreed to hand over documents required by A&M. read more

Wazni made his comments to the media after an event to mark the handover of his duties to Khalil.

Khalil, a former central bank official who is close to central bank Governor Riad Salameh, said on Tuesday failure in his new role was not an option, saying it would only exacerbate Lebanon's problems.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 13, 2021 · 2:28 PM UTC

Iran escapes rebuke at IAEA despite no 'promise' on open questions

Western powers on Monday scrapped plans for a resolution criticising Iran at the U.N. atomic watchdog after Tehran agreed to prolong monitoring of some nuclear activities, even though the watchdog said Iran made no "promise" on another key issue.

Middle East
Putin meets Assad, takes swipe at US and Turkish forces in Syria
Middle East
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel oil to arrive Thursday
Middle East
Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets dip in early trade; Qatar gains