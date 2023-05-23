Lebanon informed by Germany of arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Beirut, May 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh "on charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement", a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.
Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.
Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
