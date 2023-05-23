Lebanon informed by Germany of arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview in Beirut
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Beirut, May 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh "on charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement", a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.

Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.

Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Alex Richardson

